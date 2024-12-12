Lil Durk tied to another murder-for-hire plot, this one in Chicago

By Adam Harrington, John Odenthal

Click here for updates on this story

CHICAGO (WBBM) — Newly-unsealed court documents link Chicago rapper Lil Durk to a second murder-for-hire plot.

The plot has to do with the murder of Stephon Mack outside the Youth Peace Center of Roseland, 420 W. 111th St., on Jan. 7, 2022.

Anthony Montgomery-Wilson and Preston Powell, both of Chicago, were indicted by a grand jury about a year ago in Mack’s murder. The FBI linked Montgomery-Wilson and Powell to Durk using texts, confidential informants, phone call metadata, and social media posts—such as one reading, “Did Durk give U that money?”

The feds believe Mack’s murder was revenge for the death of Lil Durk’s brother.

Mack was shot and killed by gunmen who got out of a car and opened fire on him as he walked out of the Youth Peace Center of Roseland. A security guard was also shot, but survived, prosecutors said.

Durk has not been charged in Mack’s murder.

Durk—legal name Durk Devontay Banks—has been charged in a separate murder-for-hire plot targeting rapper Quando Rondo.

Rondo was the intended target of a shooting on Aug. 18, 2022, in Los Angeles in which gunfire missed him, but killed his cousin, 24-year-old Saviay’a Robinson.

Investigators believe the plot against Quando Rondo was retaliation for the earlier murder of Chicago OTF rapper King Von, who was killed during an early morning exchange of gunfire outside the Monaco Hookah Lounge in Atlanta, authorities said.

Authorities say Durk made it known that he would “pay a bounty” to anyone who killed Rondo, whose real name is Tyquian Bowman.

Durk has pleaded not guilty and is seeking to be released on bond.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.