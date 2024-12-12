Michigan woman charged with embezzling over $200K from elderly man’s estate

By Joseph Buczek

DETROIT, Michigan (WWJ) — An Oakland County woman is accused of stealing more than $200,000 from a vulnerable adult.

Tracie Green, 64, of South Lyon, is charged with two counts of embezzlement from a vulnerable adult of $50,000 or more but less than $100,000 and one count of embezzlement from a vulnerable adult of $100,000 or more.

Investigators say Green, who was a family friend of the victim, offered to help care for the man after he began to experience cognitive decline. Green allegedly attempted to add herself to the man’s condo interest in South Lyon and make changes to his investment accounts in 2018 and 2020. As a result of those changes, Green stood to inherit half of the total value of those accounts — more than $400,000 — upon his death. The victim died in 2021.

“It’s both baffling and reprehensible that people, especially those trusted by the victims and their families, take advantage of vulnerable members of our community for their own personal gain,” said Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel in a news release. “Our seniors deserve protection from such predatory behavior, and my department remains committed to holding accountable those who prey on vulnerable adults.”

Green was given a $50,000 bond. She’s due back in court for a probable cause conference on Dec. 18.

