Second bank robbery of 2024 in Fayetteville; suspect threatens with ‘explosive’

By Adam Roberts

FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas (KHBS, KHOG) — Fayetteville police are looking for a man who said he had an explosive to rob a bank Wednesday morning.

The man went into Centennial Bank on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard at about 11:30 a.m. He showed the teller an item in his hand and said it was an explosive, according to Sgt. Stephen Mauk with the Fayetteville Police Department.

He demanded money and the teller gave him some. Mauk didn’t say how much.

The man then ran out of the bank and headed east.

He was white, about 5 feet, 11 inches or 6 feet tall, and weighed 220 to 230 pounds. He wore a dark-colored hoodie, khaki pants, a mask, and gloves.

This was Fayetteville’s second bank robbery of 2024, Mauk said.

The first was at the United Bank on Joyce Boulevard in June. The man in that case placed an item on the counter, claiming it was a bomb.

Police arrested Scott Walker, 52, in that case. He took a plea deal last month and has yet to be sentenced.

