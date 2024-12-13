Skip to Content
Investigators haul away more than 45 tons of marijuana from San Bernardino County property

Authorities seized 90
KABC/San Bernardino Co Sheriff via CNN Newsource
Authorities seized 90
By
Published 4:44 AM

By Web Staff and Rob McMillan

    OAK HILLS, California (KABC) — Authorities seized some 90,000 pounds of processed marijuana, valued at more than $100 million, from a property in San Bernardino County.

County investigators served a search warrant around 7 a.m. Monday at a five-acre property on Honeyhill Road in Oak Hills.

Inside a newly-built metal structure on the property they say they found a massive stash.

There were more than 3,000 trash bags filled with weed, stacked 12-feet high from one end of the building to the other. Each bag weighed about 30 to 50 pounds, for a total of more than 90,000 pounds.

It took investigators two days to haul the 51 truckloads of marijuana off the property.

No arrests have been made but the investigation remains ongoing.

CNN Newsource

