Murder suspect turns around, faces away from judge during arraignment

By Jon Schoenheider

MANCHESTER, New Hampshire (WMUR) — A woman accused of fatally shooting a man in a Queen City apartment faced away from the judge on Friday.

Alicia Castagnino, 24, is accused of killing Brennan Pelio, 27, on Silver Street in Manchester on Tuesday night. Sources told News 9 Investigates that Pelio was Castagnino’s boyfriend.

Castagnino was on a video call for her arraignment, but turned her back to the camera.

At first, Castagnino faced the camera when the hearing began. But after that, she faced away from the screen and did not turn around for the rest of the hearing.

She also appeared to be making some kind of motion the camera didn’t show.

The New Hampshire attorney general’s office is handling the investigation. They are asking anyone with connections to Castagnino or Pelio to come forward.

“We certainly are going to speak with any relevant witnesses, anyone who we believe has information or maybe had contact with either party,” Senior Assistant Attorney General Meghan Hagaman said.

Pelio died from a single gunshot wound to the head. Castagnino is charged with second-degree murder in the case.

She is being held without bail.

She is due in court for a probable cause hearing Tuesday morning.

