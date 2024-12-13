Taylor Swift’s surprise visit to Children’s Mercy Hospital brings joy to young cancer patient

By Brya Berry, Nick Sloan

KANSAS CITY (KMBC) — Eleven-year-old Jace Zembsch has spent months battling Ewing sarcoma, a rare and aggressive form of cancer.

But just days before Christmas, he experienced a moment of joy and temporary healing, thanks to a surprise visit from pop superstar Taylor Swift at Children’s Mercy Hospital.

Jace, who is undergoing intensive treatment, described the visit as “a once-in-a-lifetime experience.”

“I was flabbergasted,” he said, recalling the moment Swift walked into his hospital room.

Jace is the second oldest of five siblings and is known for his resilience and selflessness, especially toward his baby sister, whom he calls his “emotional support baby.”

Despite his illness, he remains a source of strength for his family.

“Jace is just an awesome kid. He’s always thinking of others,” said his mother, Brooklynn Zembsch.

Diagnosed just before his 11th birthday, Jace’s form of Ewing sarcoma is particularly unusual.

The cancer, which typically affects bones and surrounding tissues, manifested in his kidney, requiring the removal of a tumor described as “head-sized.”

Jace’s journey has been challenging. Chemotherapy often leaves him physically ill and less energetic, but the visit from Swift lifted his spirits.

Swift not only met Jace but spent time lying next to him and chatting, bringing cheer and creating a memory that Jace and his family will cherish forever.

“She gave Jace the best Christmas present a kid could ask for,” his mother said.

