Suspect arrested after 4 horses stolen from northeast Oklahoma City property

By Jonathan Greco

Click here for updates on this story

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOCO) — A suspect was arrested after police said he stole four horses over the weekend from a northeast Oklahoma City property.

On Sunday, police responded to a report that four horses had been stolen from a property near Northeast 63rd Street and Westminster Road.

A police report states that the theft probably happened the night before as one of the people reporting the theft said a camera captured footage of the horses moving around Saturday night. Shortly afterward, the camera was tampered with and went offline, according to the report.

A fence on the north side of the property had been cut so the suspect could enter and had a way to take the horses away, the report states.

A probable cause affidavit states that the horses’ owner learned that one of them had been traded. The owner provided information to police, who made contact with the suspect in Spencer.

The suspect told police that he stole one of the horses on Dec. 12 and that he and two associates came back on Saturday and took the other three. The suspect took the horses to a Spencer property located about 1.5 miles from where they were stolen, according to the affidavit.

Police found the horses and returned them to the victims.

The suspect, identified as Kenneth Colston, was booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center on four counts of larceny of livestock.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.