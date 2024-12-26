Boston Celtics and Make-a-Wish give teen with leukemia the VIP treatment at game

By Logan Hall

Click here for updates on this story

BOSTON (WBZ) — It was a Christmas dream come true for one young basketball fan, thanks to the Boston Celtics and Make-A-Wish.

Delivered game ball Ikenna Okere, 13, was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia back in December of 2023. Last Christmas was a difficult one. Okere spent the holiday in the hospital in immense pain.

This year was a different experience, with his wish coming true. Okere got to experience a Boston Celtics game like never before. The Celtics superfan got to deliver the game ball and watch the showdown against the Philadelphia 76ers from courtside seats.

Okere even got the chance to meet his favorite player, Jayson Tatum, who stopped by to sign his jersey.

“We came to the stadium, I met Jayson Tatum. Meeting Jayson Tatum and being courtside, that was unbelievable,” said Okere. “I never thought that would happen, but it did.”

Spent last Christmas in hospital For Okere’s mom, Ruth Okere, watching her son on this day was an emotional experience. She said there were points where they did not know if this Christmas would ever be possible.

“Coming from last year where we were last Christmas, we were in the hospital, we didn’t know, he was in so much pain, it was a different story,” said Ruth Okere. “And then it’s just like flipping the coin and here we are.”

The family also got to meet Celtics legend Cedric Maxwell on court before the game.

Okere loves basketball. He plays whenever he has the energy to, but has been doing a lot more watching lately due to his ongoing treatment. But he said this year was a Christmas he will never forget.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.