Inmates help spread Christmas spirit at Oklahoma correctional centers

By Jason Burger

OKLAHOMA (KOCO) — The Oklahoma Department of Corrections gave an inside look at how inmates at two prisons are spreading the Christmas spirit.

They used their talents and available supplies to get it done.

The Christmas spirit is alive and loud at the Bill Johnson Correctional Center in Alva. The men in the choir put together a concert for staff members.

The men practiced for weeks and got to showcase their talents.

At the Mabel Bassett Correctional Center in McLoud, the inmates became interior decorators. They plastered Christmas decor on almost every surface, and the decorations on the doors are significant.

“It does make it a little more bearable doing little things like this, bringing a little bit of who we are individually and showcasing it on our doors,” an inmate said.

ODOC officials said the women were given permission to do this, and they took full advantage. Despite the circumstances, the inmates want to spread hope and love to everyone around them.

“We do with as much as we can here with what we have to try to make the painful parts a little less painful,” an inmate said.

