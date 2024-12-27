Family aims to rebuild home lost to Christmas day fire

By Julian Paras

MORIARTY, New Mexico (KOAT) — “It’s a total loss. And I’m just worried about my mother. She just retired, and, that’s all I’m concerned about,” Jeremiah Baca said.

What happened on Christmas day is a heartbreaking disaster. In addition to the fire destroying his mobile home, the entire house is unrecognizable from the inside and outside.

Now, he and others are doing what they can to rebuild what’s been taken away.

He said his mother “just retired and I just want to get my mom back on her feet and my family back together.”

Baca says he isn’t sure how the fire started. He says his dog, Lucy, woke him up in the morning. Unfortunately, he says she died in the fire.

He said if it wasn’t for her, he wouldn’t be alive right now. Baca says regardless of what the challenges moving forward, he’s happy to say the community had his family’s back during the crisis.

If anyone is interested in helping the Baca family, you can contact 505-321-1622 for more information. They have a goal of raising $10,000 and have raised more than $2,000 in just 24 hours.

Officials with Torrance County say firefighters from Moriarty FD, Torrance County Fire, and Santa Fe County Fire responded.

Torrance County officials tell KOAT the call came in at 9:37 a.m., and the first unit called on scene at 9:54 a.m. The fire was out by 1:22pm. Responders were able to determine that the fire started in the RV parked next to the home, but the cause of the fire within the RV is still unknown at this time.

