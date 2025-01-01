‘The best New Year’s Eve present:’ Soldiers reunited with their families

By Brooklyn Joyner

Click here for updates on this story

FLOWOOD, Mississippi (WAPT) — There were tears and smiles on Tuesday at the Air National Guard Base in Flowood.

“The best New Year’s Eve present we could have gotten, for sure,” said Jessica Vandagriff, of Tennessee.

“It seems like this day was never going to come, so we can’t wait,” said Ashley Hailes, of Clinton.

The countdown to 2025 has become so much sweeter for the Hailes family. They ambushed Capt. Brandon Hailes as he came off the plane with bear hugs and a sign that read, “Welcome home.”

“When we found out he was coming home early, we decided to push Christmas back, so not only daddy is coming home tonight, Santa Claus is coming,” Ashley Hailes said.

Spencer Vandagriff, 12, said the separation from his father was tough.

“It’s been hard having him gone, but I’m really glad he’s back now,” Spencer Vandagriff said.

For three months, Air Force operation and maintenance crews were shipped overseas to help U.S. troops in the Middle East for Operation Spartan Shield.

“A good 90 days we have been waiting,” said Jada Harris, of Jackson. “We are excited that he is home.”

Troops and families accept that the brief separation comes with the job.

“It’s family members here and it’s the guys that are gone. Everybody is making a sacrifice,” said Ashley Hailes.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.