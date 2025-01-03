Abandoned vehicle found covered in blood led to arrest of man, woman, deputies say

By Zach Rainey

STEPHENS COUNTY, Georgia (WYFF) — Two people have been arrested after deputies found an abandoned vehicle covered in blood.

The Stephens County Sheriff’s Office said at 2:45 a.m. on New Year’s Day, deputies were dispatched to a home on Defore Road in Toccoa regarding a physical assault. While deputies were on the way, they were notified of a single vehicle crash on Sunset Road, which is close to the initial call.

Upon arrival at the single-vehicle crash, deputies found the vehicle to be abandoned and covered in blood. After a thorough search of the area, a woman was found in the woods near Sunset Drive and Davis Road with a laceration to the head and several wounds.

After being transported to the Stephens County Hospital Emergency Room, she was later airlifted to another medical facility due to the severity of her wounds.

During the investigation, it was revealed that the woman had been involved in a physical altercation with two individuals prior to the car accident, deputies said.

The suspects were identified as Veronica Perry, 43, and Mucha Wiley, 47, both of Toccoa. Perry was arrested and charged with aggravated battery. Wiley was arrested and charged with aggravated battery Family Violence Act (FVA).

Authorities encourage anyone with information regarding this case to please contact the Stephens County Criminal Investigations Division at (706) 886-7048.

No other information has been released at this time.

