Central Florida farmers gear up to protect crops from cold snap

By Spencer Tracy

WINTER GARDEN, Florida (WESH) — Farmers in Central Florida are preparing for a cold snap this week that could impact their crops.

It was 40 degrees at the first farmers’ market of the year in Winter Garden.

However, organizers said the cold weather did not keep people from buying their produce.

Mickey Metz said everyone comes later when it’s a little warmer out.

“Whatever is going on out there in the weather, we also show up. We never miss it here. It’s the best place in town to get your produce,” Metz said.

Sunflowers are a staple in Central Florida, but one farmer said he is worried about them due to the extreme cold and possible frost coming our way.

“Right now you just hope and pray, you have a lot of people in this area, and especially in South Florida is what I am concerned about because that is where most of your winter veg is from,” said Bradley Gardner, owner of Gardner’s Fresh Produce.

Gardner explained that he runs water on his plants during cold snaps and puts insulated blankets down to protect them.

“As long as we have a high wind like this or a medium wind, that will keep the frost that will keep the frost from settling on the plants,” Gardner said.

Farmers in Central Florida are preparing for the worst and hoping for the best as they face the upcoming cold weather.

