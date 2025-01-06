Dozens of homeless people refuse shelter during winter storm

By KAKE News

WICHITA, Kansas (KAKE) — The Wichita Police Department says its Homeless Outreach Team focused on helping unhoused people seek shelter and warmth from the winter storm over the weekend, but dozens refused shelter.

WPD said Thursday that HOT would be connecting unhoused people with shelter services during the winter weather event. The department released additional details Monday morning, when the wind child was still well below zero.

“Despite many declining shelter offers, the team remains committed to building trust and continuing their outreach,” Wichita police said in a Facebook post.

HOT made 110 total contacts

76 refusals 21 “maybe later” 13 accepted shelter Those numbers were revised from a previous release earlier in the day.

“It’s vital for everyone to know they have options during these extreme conditions,” the post said. “We thank our Homeless Outreach Team for their compassion and dedication to protecting our community’s most vulnerable members.”

