High school teacher, parents charged after alleged drug deal

WARREN, Michigan (WWJ) — A Warren high school teacher and two parents have been charged in connection with an alleged drug deal on New Year’s Eve.

According to the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office, Christopher Michael Filiccia, 46, is charged with possession of a controlled substance less than 25 grams. Filiccia is a teacher at Lincoln High School, the prosecutor’s office said.

Deangelo Ramone Daniel, 42, and Racquel Dubose, 35, are charged with one count of delivery/manufacture of a controlled substance 50-449 grams, one count of receiving and concealing a firearm, one count of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, one count of delivery/manufacture of a controlled substance less than 50 grams, one count of maintaining a drug house, felony firearm and five counts of fourth-degree child abuse.

Daniel is also charged with assaulting, resisting or obstructing a police officer.

Prosecutors say that on Dec. 31, 2024, Warren police spotted Filiccia and Daniel parked at a 7-Eleven store at 12 Mile and Schoenherr roads where an alleged transaction occurred. Police conducted a traffic stop on Filiccia and allegedly located drugs. They also conducted a traffic stop on Daniel, but he fled from officers and was eventually arrested. A search warrant on Daniel’s home uncovers drugs and guns, according to the prosecutor’s office.

Police conducted a third traffic stop on Dubose, who lives with Daniel and their children, and located a firearm that was stolen.

Filiccia was arraigned and received a $5,000 personal bond. Daniel received a $200,000 cash/surety bond and Dubose received a $50,000 cash/surety bond. A probable cause hearing is scheduled for Jan. 16.

“The charges brought against these individuals are deeply troubling, particularly given their roles within the community. One is entrusted with shaping the minds of our youth as a teacher, and the other two are parents. The impact of their alleged actions fractures the trust within our schools, destabilizes families, and casts a shadow over our community’s sense of safety,” said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido in a statement.

