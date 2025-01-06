Identity theft victim explains how easy it was for hackers to turn his life upside-down

By Mahsa Saeidi

Click here for updates on this story

NEW YORK (WCBS/WLNY) — A Bridgewater, New Jersey father says hackers took over his family’s phones and accounts and even changed their home address.

Now, months later, their nightmare still isn’t over.

“‘It can’t be Dan, because I’m Dan'”

Dan, who didn’t want to reveal his last name, says in late September his identity was stolen. Hackers seized not just financial accounts, but also his family’s email addresses, cellphones, and landline.

“Somebody had hacked into my personal bank account, took money out, and applied for a loan,” Dan told CBS News New York investigative reporter Mahsa Saeidi. “They had applied for 18 credit cards, and my credit was stellar. They took over my Amazon account as well. Days and days and days of my life trying to get my identity back.”

Dan called his landline.

“They said, ‘This is Dan,’ and then we said, ‘It can’t be Dan, because I’m Dan,'” he said.

Then packages started showing up and text messages saying “am watching you.”

Dan contacted police and the Federal Trade Commission, but he says the case is at a standstill.

He said he and his wife were targeted “simultaneously, believe it or not.”

The day before the attack, Dan’s wife got gas.

“She said that the person took her credit card for an inordinate amount of time,” Dan said.

He said he had also just purchased a camera, made in China, on Amazon. A spokesperson told Saeidi the company restricted purchase of the product while it investigates.

“As soon as I downloaded the app, less than 24 hours, all hell broke loose,” Dan said. “The worst thing about it right now is that in my credit file is a new address. I’ve been able to do as much as I can, but I really would need somebody to go up to that particular site and that’s why I thought of you.”

Saeidi drove from Bridgewater to the new address in Jersey City, a package delivery store, but didn’t get any answers. She even tried calling the people threatening Dan’s family, but never heard back.

Former hacker explains how it easy it is to steal an identity

“I served about seven and a half years in prison,” former cyber criminal Brett Johnson said. “So think credit, card, theft, identity, you name it.”

Johnson said it’s unlikely crooks obtained Dan’s info from the camera app or the gas station trip.

“That’s just simply a skimming attack right there,” Johnson said.

Last year, the U.S. had more than 3,000 reported data breaches, according to the Identity Theft Resource Center, a nonprofit group that tracks breaches and helps victims.

“A complete identity profile these days ranges from $30 up to about $150, $180,” Johnson said.

Johnson said he believes criminals bought Dan’s info online and then hacked his phone.

“It’s very easy to do a sim swap online. So they make sure that the number is transferred to a prepaid device that they own instead of the phone that he actually owns,” Johnson said.

Do not click on links, expert says

“They have a massive amount of information about us,” Westchester Consumer Protection director Jim Maisano said.

Maisano, who educates seniors about identity theft, said his biggest warning is to not click on links.

“They can get right into your phone or they’ll send you somewhere else to steal your identity,” Maisano said.

Maisano added it can happen to anyone.

“I work in the security business and I’m just shocked at how easy it is for people to gather and steal your identity,” Dan said. “They’re much smarter than we are. I’m just staying on top of it as best as I can.”

Now, there are some steps you can take to protect yourself. It’s simple, but strong passwords are key.

You also want to monitor and place alerts on all your accounts, so when a big chunk of money is withdrawn, or your card is charged, you’ll immediately be notified.

If your identity is stolen, call the companies where you know fraud occurred and place a freeze on your credit.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.