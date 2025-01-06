Man arrested for illegally distributing intimate photos on social media

By Ryan Bonham

ROSEBURG, Oregon (KEZI) — A 35-year-old Roseburg man was arrested and jailed on New Year’s Eve for allegedly unlawfully distributing intimate photos of his ex-girlfriend online, according to the Roseburg Police Department.

RPD officials said that they received a report on December 27 from a woman who claimed that a suspect, identified as James Alexander Daniels, had allegedly posted several explicit photos of her on Facebook. The investigating officer’s report said that the victim told police that Daniels, who was her ex-boyfriend, had reportedly posted more than 30 photos of her on Facebook earlier that same morning following an argument over Daniel’s alleged drug use. The images were photos she had taken of herself and given to him while they were dating, according to the police report. Court records said that, on December 28, Daniels allegedly posted more than 100 additional photos of the victim online. The investigating officer contacted and detained Daniels on December 31, at which time Daniels reportedly admitted to posting the photos to social media, court documents said.

Daniels was arrested and transported to the Douglas County Jail where he faced five counts of unlawful dissemination of an intimate image. Jail records show that Daniels was released from jail on January 3 and court records show he’s due back in court on February 3.

