Man accused of contacting ex 160 times in a day among 3 wanted on domestic violence charges

SHREVEPORT, Louisiana (KTBS) — A Shreveport man who police say contacted his ex-girlfriend over 160 times in one day despite a protective order is one of three people wanted in separate domestic violence incidents.

Police said arrest warrants were issued for Nickolas Green in November after he violated an order of protection for the woman who accused him of stalking and harassment. The woman provided photographic and video evidence that Green followed her, went to her home without consent and contacted her repeatedly via phone.

Records indicated Green contacted her about 46 times while the protective order was active and 162 times on Oct. 31 alone.

Green is wanted for stalking, improper telephone communication and violation of a protective order.

In addition to Green, arrest warrants have been issued for two others:

Jaiquane Niamathalli – domestic abuse battery with child endangerment.

Police said Niamathalli used violence against his girlfriend in the presence of his juvenile sister. A relative witnessed the alleged assault and took the victim to the hospital for treatment.

Shadiamond Beverly – battery of a dating partner and serious bodily injury.

Police said Beverly stabbed her boyfriend in November. He was hospitalized but is expected to recover.

Anyone with information about any of the three is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or provide an anonymous tip through Caddo Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373.

