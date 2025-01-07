‘Rats crawling over us’: Volunteers race to save 200-plus dogs living in squalor

By Tia Maggio

SAVANNAH, Georgia (WJCL) — More than 200 dogs were found living in deplorable conditions just outside Atlanta, Friday.

Photos from the scene show trash scattered everywhere and floors covered in what appears to be mud but is actually feces.

Volunteers Rebbecia Jones and Yvonne DeDaviess from Renegade Paws Rescue have been working tirelessly to save these dogs. DeDaviess described it as one of the worst cases she has encountered.

“You could smell the yard as bad as the inside of the house,” DeDaviess said. “This is the first time that we’ve had rats crawling over us, falling out of the walls.”

The dogs — mostly poodle mixes — had spent their entire lives in these conditions, suffering from severe matting, skin infections, and heartworms.

Prolonged exposure to high levels of ammonia and accumulated waste has also caused many to develop respiratory issues.

DeDaviess said the matting was so bad that the dogs were bruised from the weight.

Renegade Animal Rescue quickly mobilized, driving hours to transport the dogs to Savannah, where they are receiving the medical care and attention they have always needed.

“Veterinarians are helping with vaccinations and grooming evaluations,” DeDaviess said.

However, much more work remains, and the rescue cannot do it alone.

“Fostering is crucial in the world of rescue,” Yvonne said.

She said that fostering not only saves the life of the dog taken in but also creates space for another animal in need.

Despite the challenges, DeDaviess believes the effort is worthwhile.

“At the end of the day, when you save that dog’s life and their tail starts to wag, that’s what keeps me going,” DeDaviess said.

Renegade Paws Rescue is urgently seeking foster families to provide these dogs with the love and care they have never known. For those unable to foster, donations to cover veterinary and grooming expenses are greatly appreciated.

