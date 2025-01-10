Arizona fire crews and other groups stepping in to help California wildfire victims

By Ashley Loose , Christine Stanwood , Jordan Bontke , Patricio G. Espinoza

ARIZONA (KNXV) — Arizonans are stepping up to help California as it battles multiple destructive wildfires that have scorched thousands of acres, destroyed thousands of buildings, and left multiple people dead near Los Angeles.

Dozens of personnel from the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management have been dispatched to help fight the Eaton Fire.

Additional Arizona Task Forces and crews are headed to our neighboring state, while Central Arizona Fire and Medical crews are also on the ground.

“It’s the job that needs to get done and we’re the ones that do it,” Battalion Chief Rich Jones said.

Meanwhile, Phoenix Fire Department said Wednesday it “will remain ready to assist in the most challenging situations” and “we will continue to do everything possible to aid in response and recovery.”

Local organizations, like One Step Wild Burros and Mustang Rescue, are also helping the victims of the California wildfires.

The New River-based organization is collecting donations and helping evacuees who need a place to bring livestock, including linking them to other farms and facilities that may be able to help.

“When people need help, it just feels good to be able to do that. And if doing something as little as communicating online…and making that drive, can make a difference, then again, it’s kind of a no-brainer,” said one volunteer.

The Red Cross is asking Arizonans to step up and provide aid wherever possible, including in the form of blood donations.

