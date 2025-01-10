Rodents, mold, mildew: Firefighters call for better living conditions at stations

By Kennedi Cooper

JACKSON, Mississippi (WAPT) — Jackson firefighters are urging the city to address poor living conditions at their stations, citing issues such as rodents, leaks, mold, and mildew.

“It’s deplorable. We have a lot of rodents, leaks in the roof, we have mold, we have mildew, and so many different issues,” said RaSean Thomas, union president.

Thomas said the conditions have persisted for more than seven years under the current administration, raising concerns for both firefighters’ health and public safety.

“With this administration for the last seven or more years, we’ve been living in these conditions, and at this point, it’s a severe matter of public concern for the firefighters and their health, as well as the citizens of Jackson,” Thomas said.

Firefighters spend 10 days a month living at their designated stations, making the poor conditions even more troubling.

“It’s just disheartening. We should not have to live this way,” Thomas said. “And for us to reach out and not get a direct response or help with this situation, it’s very, very disheartening.”

Ward 1 Councilman Ashby Foote recently toured one of the stations and expressed his concerns.

“It’s discouraging,” Foote said. “They live in these facilities, so all the more reason to make sure they are properly maintained so their living conditions are as good as the citizens want.”

Foote emphasized the importance of communication between the administration, the fire department, and the city council to address the issues.

“It’s up to the administration to keep us informed and up to the fire department to keep us informed about conditions so we can make sure and budget for it and take care of it and address it,” Foote said.

Foote also mentioned that the issue needs to be added to the agenda and put in the proper committee at the next city council meeting to develop a plan for resolution.

Jackson Fire Assistant Chief Patrick Armon said their priority is safety and that he is aware of some of these issues. Armon said they need more funding but do the best they can at the 21 stations with the money they have.

