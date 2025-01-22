4 residents killed in apartment fire; 2 firefighters hurt, 32 residents displaced

By KSHB News Staff

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KSHB) — Independence Fire Chief Jimmy Walker says four people died in a two-alarm fire Wednesday morning at the Independence Ridge Apartments.

Crews were called to the apartment complex at 19104 E. 37th Terrace Court around 6 a.m.

Fire officials say a resident left cooking unattended, heard the smoke alarm, but was unable to extinguish the fire and called the fire department.

Walker said the four deaths were all from the same family, including two adults and two children, ages 8 and 3. Walker said their apartment unit was in an area of heavy fire, though the fire did not originate in their apartment.

Two firefighters suffered serious burns to their hands, necks and ears. They were transported to an area hospital for treatment. They were released by midday Wednesday.

The American Red Cross opened a shelter at the Sermon Community Center, 201 N. Dodgion Ave., to assist those displaced by the fire. They estimate more than 30 residents were displaced.

Red Cross officials say they are coordinating with community, government and emergency management officials to determine where and when additional assistance is needed. Anyone seeking assistance can call 1-800-RED-CROSS for help.

JoAnn Woody, executive director of the American Red Cross Greater Kansas City and Northwest Missouri chapter, spoke about their efforts to help residents.

Among those displaced in the fire is Josiah Piercy. He, his wife and baby son were able to escape the fire.

“Our neighbors were knocking on our doors,” Piercy told KSHB 41 News reporter Marlon Martinez. “It was scary.”

Multiple units from Independence, KCMO and Central Jackson County Fire were called in to battle the fire. The fire was reported under control as of 7:30 a.m.

Firefighters rescued six people from the blaze.

The three-story apartment building is expected to be a total loss.

