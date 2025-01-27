Law enforcement arrests four after searching several massage parlors across the state

By Adam Roberts, DMM

ROGERS, Arkansas (KHBS/KHOG) — Law enforcement across Arkansas found 17 victims of human trafficking after a search of a dozen massage parlors and related locations, Attorney General Tim Griffin said.

Twelve search warrants were conducted earlier this week, including one in Rogers.

Law enforcement arrested four people and seized a car and $70,000 in cash. All four people arrested were from China.

One of the victims was forced to work in an illicit massage parlor 13 hours a day, 7 days a week, Griffin said.

Griffin said the operation had been in the works for two years. His office worked with local law enforcement, prosecutors, and advocacy groups across the state.

One of the people arrested was from Rogers, one from Harrison, and two from Jonesboro.

Griffin said all of the victims are of Chinese nationality.

“We collectively as a country are a bit naive about this because we’re welcoming people, always have been,” Griffin said. “But make no mistake about it, we’ve known for decades, those of us in the military, and I’ve talked about it before and I’m gonna keep talking about it, and we’re not talking about the people of China, the Chinese Communist government is not your friend.”

Griffin said one of the victims said there were ads in China telling people to work in the United States. He wasn’t sure what the ads promised.

“We don’t know all the details but there appears to be obviously a Chinese tie here,” he said.

Griffin wasn’t sure if the victims would be deported or allowed to stay in the United States. He said that would be up to the federal government.

He also wasn’t sure if the parlors would be shut down or if they had anything in common.

Griffin said a legitimate massage instructor contacted law enforcement to thank them for the operation.

“When you see a place you don’t know whether it’s legit or not,” Griffin said. “And you sort of, to some degree, you might be taking a chance. If you really had a hurt back or something, you don’t know what you’re walking into.”

Griffin said his office would be working with state lawmakers on new legislation to help combat human trafficking.

