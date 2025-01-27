‘PLEASE GO GET TESTED’ Bone marrow recipient, cancer survivor meets donor who gave her the gift of life

By Dave Bohman

Click here for updates on this story

BOCA RATON, Florida (WPTV) — Hundreds of runners and walkers took to the streets of Boca Raton Sunday morning to take part in the Gift of Life Marrow Registry’s Annual Steps for Life Race that began and ended in the shadows of FAU stadium.

Before the race was an emotional moment when Kim Brigham of Florida’s West Coast, a woman who survived cancer, got to meet her bone marrow donor Olivia Carnes, who flew in from Colorado to celebrate.

“To find someone from across the world has just been amazing,” Brigham said. “Please go get tested (as a potential bone marrow donor) because if it wasn’t for the gift of life, the bone marrow registry, I wouldn’t be standing here today.”

WPTV Reporter Dave Bohman was the emcee from the celebration, the 5k walk and run Sunday morning.

“I know that it meant so much to that family and to my recipient,” Carnes said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.