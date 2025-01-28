Plymouth residents concerned about bird flu. Who is responsible for cleanup?

By Brandon Truitt

Click here for updates on this story

PLYMOUTH, Massachusetts (WBZ) — It has been just over a week since the state cleared nearly 60 dead geese from the Billington Sea in Plymouth and neighbors say it appears just as many have died since then.

The pond is known for its wildlife, but cases of suspected bird flu have impacted dozens of animals over the last two weeks and turned the frozen pond into a graveyard. Colleen Vissa lives along the pond and has watched countless dead geese float to shore. “Every morning, I will wake up and there are at least three more dead swans,” Vissa said.

In most cities and towns in Massachusetts, if a dead animal is on your property, it is your responsibility to remove it. But in this case, Vissa said the dead geese are coming from the pond and washing ashore. She claimed she had been getting the runaround from state and local health departments. “They are all kind of saying the same thing,” Vissa said. “There is nothing we can do about it.”

Worried about drinking water, pets Vissa said she is worried about their drinking water which comes from a well, her two dogs, and other potential health hazards. WBZ-TV reached out to the Department of Health and the MassWildlife who sent similar guidance. The DPH sent us this guidance given to local animal control professionals responding to potential bird flu incidents.

MassWildlife also recommends people report cases of dead wild birds if they see five or more in one area using this website.

Removing dead birds People are encouraged to avoid handling dead animals and to keep pets away. The state also provided guidance for those who choose to remove them. They are advised to use gloves and a shovel, double-lined trash bags that are tied off and then placed in the trash for pick up.

Vissa and her neighbors want more urgency. “Everyone just says it’s widespread and nature will take its course,” Vissa said. “But no, something needs to be done.”

The agency also told WBZ that they were planning another cleanup effort on the pond in Plymouth as soon as it was safe to do so. They did not provide a timeline for when that collection effort might happen.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.