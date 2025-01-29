Officer’s heroic act detailed in new police report

By Julian Grace

North Carolina (WRAL) — A new report released by Raleigh police Tuesday highlights the heroic actions of Officer Max Gillick, who offered his life to protect others during a violent shootout last week in a South Raleigh neighborhood.

The report reveals shocking details about the shootout with an intruder, during which Gillick remained by an injured victim’s side despite the life-threatening danger.

A total of 62 shots were fired inside the home during the altercation.

According to the police report, Antonio Rodrigues broke into his ex-wife’s home, where he tased and shot John Rowe. Rodrigues violent rampage continued as officers sought cover inside a laundry room.

Gillick, carried Rowe out of the house and onto a screened-in porch, where he stayed with the victim, despite being shot himself and facing the uncertainty of what would happen next.

Brenda Gibson, Board Chair of the Raleigh Police Department Foundation, said the foundation, which has raised $5 million over the past two years to support Raleigh officers, is now directing its efforts to support Officer Gillick’s family. Gillick remains in critical but stable condition.

“I couldn’t do what police officers do everyday with the amount of money they make,” Gibson said.

The foundation has set up a donation page to help cover Gillick’s medical expenses and support his recovery.

Donations can be made at the Raleigh Police Foundation’s website.

