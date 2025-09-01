Community comes together for overdose awareness at skating event

By WMAR Staff

BALTIMORE, Maryland (WMAR) — Baltimore City Recreation and Parks hosted a special community resource fair on International Overdose Awareness Day at the Shake and Bake Family Fun Center, bringing together families and local organizations in West Baltimore’s Upton neighborhood.

The event, called “Hope Skate at the Bake,” offered a unique approach to addressing addiction prevention and community support. Families could connect with local organizations offering healthcare, family support, addiction prevention, and testing for HIV and hepatitis C.

Admission to the skating rink was just $1, with a DJ and dozens of vendors making the event both fun and informative.

“I’ve lost somebody to overdose. Even though it was 13 years ago, it still hits hard like it was yesterday,” said Taylor Evans, events manager for Baltimore City Recreation & Parks.

“If you are dealing with drug addiction, then don’t be ashamed, you know, we’re a community for a reason and you know we can rise together,” Evans said.

The event also honored recent victims of overdose in the neighborhood, and organizers say they want to make “Hope Skate” an annual tradition.

