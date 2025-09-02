A Seamless Pathway to Healthcare Leadership: HCC and ACE Open Doors to Master’s Degrees

By Francis Page, Jr.

September 2, 2025 (Houston Style Magazine) — HOUSTON (Tuesday, September 2, 2025) – Houston’s future healthcare leaders just received a powerful boost. Thanks to a groundbreaking partnership between Houston City College (HCC) Coleman College for Health Sciences and the American College of Education (ACE), students now have a clear, affordable, and accelerated pathway from a bachelor’s degree straight into a master’s—and beyond.

Education with Momentum Picture this: while completing their Healthcare Management BAS degree at HCC, students can simultaneously earn up to 12 graduate credits toward ACE’s Healthcare Administration master’s program. That means less time in the classroom, more money saved, and a head start on climbing Houston’s healthcare leadership ladder. Even better? Students can potentially complete their master’s degree for under $9,000—a cost that positions this program as one of the most affordable graduate opportunities in the nation. And because ACE’s program is 100% online, students can keep working, supporting their families, and serving their communities while advancing their credentials.

Leaders Speak Out “This partnership reflects our mission to support our students beyond graduation,” said Dr. Lutricia Harrison, DNP, president of HCC Coleman College for Health Sciences. “By building strategic pathways with institutions like ACE, we help our students achieve long-term career success through advanced education, upward mobility, and skills designed for today’s evolving healthcare industry.” ACE leadership echoed the sentiment. Geordie Hyland, MBA, president and CEO of ACE, emphasized accessibility and opportunity: “We believe HCC students will embrace this master’s pathway because it allows them to work, attend college, and finish faster. And for those with bigger dreams, ACE also provides a stackable route to a doctorate degree in Leadership or Public Health Education.”

A Future That Scales Up Here’s the kicker: the ACE model is designed to stack. The 18 credits earned during the master’s program can be applied toward ACE’s doctoral programs, cutting both time and cost for students who want to reach the pinnacle of academic achievement. This isn’t just about degrees—it’s about creating leaders who will step into hospital administration, public health policy, and executive-level healthcare roles across Houston, Texas, and the nation.

Community Meets Ceremony To mark this historic collaboration, a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signing ceremony will take place on Tuesday, September 9, 2025, at 10:00 AM CT at HCC Coleman College, 1919 Pressler St., Houston, TX 77030, right in the heart of the Texas Medical Center. The event will highlight the shared vision of two institutions committed to empowering tomorrow’s healthcare workforce today.

