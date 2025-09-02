Dog reunited with family 8 days after running from crash along South Carolina interstate

By Stephanie Moore

RICHBURG, S.C. (WYFF) — A dog was reunited with his family eight days after running away when the family’s car was involved in a crash on the interstate in South Carolina.

The Richburg Fire Rescue Department said Scooter ran away after a crash on Interstate 77.

Rescuers said they had gotten several leads about the dog but all ended up being the wrong one.

On Monday, they got a call about Scooter possibly being spotted on some railroad tracks about seven miles from where the crash happened.

After a short game of chase, the rescuers were able to catch the dog and verify that it was Scooter!

Scooter’s owner from Florida was called and said they were about 30 minutes away because they were headed back to find Scooter.

After a bath and some food, Scooter was reunited with his family.

