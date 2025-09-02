Domestic violence victim uses hand signal to get help from Alhambra police

By Matthew Rodriguez

ALHAMBRA (KCAL, KCBS) — A woman used hand signals to escape a domestic violence suspect at a Los Angeles County 7-Eleven, police say.

The Alhambra Police Department said someone called 911 after noticing the woman asking for help by using hand signals behind her back at the 7-Eleven located on Fremont Avenue and Montezuma Avenue.

Officers arrived and found the woman standing next to Glendora resident John Palombi. After checking on the woman, officers asked the pair to step outside the convenience store and began asking questions to each of them separately.

After the questioning, officers asked Palombi to stand up, but he ran away from them. They quickly caught Palombi before he could leave the parking lot.

Police discovered he had an active warrant. Alhambra PD said he had a stun gun when officers arrested him.

Jail records showed that Palombi was booked into the Alhambra PD jail on Aug. 19 and is being held on no bail. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said he was on supervised release at the time of his arrest. Court records show that Palombi has multiple convictions for violating parole, firearms violations, robbery, drugs and leading police on a pursuit.

While it’s not clear what hand signal the woman used, the Women’s Funding Network publicized two hand signals a person can discreetly use to communicate that they need help.

WFN described “The Signal for Help” as a stretched-out palm with a tucked-in thumb, followed by a fist enclosing the thumb.

