Man found dead, wrapped in blankets outside South Shore Hospital suffered trauma to head, neck, DA says

WEYMOUTH, Mass. (WCVB) — A Scituate man was charged with murder Tuesday after another man was found dead, wrapped in blankets in a car outside South Shore Hospital.

Christopher Caron, 42, was charged in the death of Declan Perry, 27, of Portland, Maine, whose body was found on Aug. 23 in the back seat of a car parked outside the emergency room.

Caron, who surrendered Saturday to the Scituate Police Department, was arraigned on a murder charge in Hingham District Court.

Prosecutors said Caron and Perry got together on Aug. 22 to take cocaine and fentanyl at Caron’s Scituate. Initial autopsy reports allegedly show Perry had blunt force trauma to his head and neck and those injuries led to his death.

“You heard the injuries we have from a preliminary autopsy report this time, and those are very discerning, that led to us, among other things, regarding this is a homicide and not just a drug overdose,” Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz said.

Investigators said they determined Caron drove Perry’s Honda Civic to the hospital, alerted medical staff to a body in the vehicle, and then ran away before Weymouth police arrived, authorities said.

Neighbors at the Driftway condo complex in Scituate reported they had helped a man load a large, heavy blanket into the black Honda Civic outside a residence where Caron was staying.

A judge ordered Caron to be held on bail, and he is scheduled to return to court on Sept. 29.

