North Fort Myers man accused of DUI after troopers find six open drinks in his car

By Carson Zorn

FORT MYERS, Fla. (WBBH) — A North Fort Myers man was arrested early Sunday morning and accused of drunk driving after deputies found six open cans of alcohol in his car.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, troopers stopped a Dodge Dart traveling 85 mph on State Road 41 near Braman Avenue in Fort Myers shortly before 5 a.m.

FHP identified the driver as Kylar Niemi, 22, and when they approached his car, troopers noticed he smelled strongly of alcohol.

Troopers then noticed multiple open cans of Mike’s Harder Lemonade inside the car.

Niemi took a breathalyzer test, and provided a breath sample of .247 BAC, which is more than three times the legal limit. Niemi was also cited for speeding, open container violations, and failing to provide his driver’s license.

Niemi was arrested and faces DUI charges.

Niemi is one of four impaired drivers FHP has already arrested over Labor Day weekend in Lee County. FHP says it wants to remind all drivers to drive sober and obey Florida’s traffic laws.

