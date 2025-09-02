Ohio police officer accused of being drunk on the job fired

By Fletcher Keel

WALBRIDGE, Ohio (WLWT) — A northwest Ohio officer has been fired after he was accused of bring drunk while responding to a 911 call.

The person who made the initial call called dispatchers back to share what happened. The scene was captured on video.

“He was just standing in the street, staring at us, watching me talk on the phone,” the caller said.

It started last week in Walbridge, near Toledo, when a couple returned home to find their truck door wide open. They thought they had been robbed.

When officer Michael Erwin responded, the couple says he fell down and struggled to stay on his feet while speaking with them.

Another officer on scene gave Erwin a breathalyzer test and it showed his blood alcohol levels at .168%, more than double the legal limit.

Officials say he was immediately placed on administrative leave. He was fired Monday.

Erwin has not been charged, but the incident remains under investigation.

