911 call reveals frantic moments after 8-year-old boy bitten by shark off



WFOR

By John MacLauchlan

Click here for updates on this story

MIAMI, Florida (WFOR) — A call to 911 reveals the frantic moments after an 8-year-old boy was attacked by a shark off Key Largo on Monday, Labor Day.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, it happened shortly before 3:30 p.m. near the Garden Cove Marina while the boy was snorkeling with his family. The boy was bitten on his leg.

A nearby boater heard the call for help on the radio. He helped the family get to shore while as someone called 911.

“We’re offshore, a shark bite,” the man said.

“A shark bite, are you guys able to bring the patient back in?,” the 911 operator asked.

“Yeah, we’re on the boat. Keep his leg up,” the man said to someone on the boat.

“Is he awake and breathing?” the operator asked.

“Yes, he’s breathing and awake. Hold his leg up like this, yes,” the man said.

“Is there a tourniquet on his leg?” asked the operator.

“A tourniquet is on his leg, yes,” the man replied.

Once the boy was brought to shore, he was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in Miami where doctors were able to save his leg.

Officials haven’t confirmed what type of shark attacked him, but in the call someone is heard saying it was a reef shark.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.