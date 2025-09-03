Daycare under investigation after online video shows employee yelling at child

By Daisy Kershaw

FLORENCE, Kentucky (WLWT) — An online video is sparking concerns over child abuse at a Northern Kentucky daycare, prompting a police investigation.

On Aug. 27, a Florence neighbor who lives near Kinder Care, the daycare at the center of this, captured what police say is an employee screaming at a child.

Police say the child in the video is a three-year-old boy.

WLWT spoke with the neighbor who recorded this.

Police say the child’s mother was able to identify him after seeing it online.

In it, you can hear the employee yelling, “Stop grabbing mulch” and “Get it through your head.”

According to police reports, the employee cursed at the boy and grabbed him by the arms “forcibly shoving him onto a step,” leaving behind “visible injuries.”

The neighbor who recorded us showed us the video she took that circulated online.

She says before she started recording, she heard the employee curse at the little boy for playing in mulch.

“You don’t damn listen. I’ve told you 20 times, put the (expletive) mulch down,” the neighbor said, repeating what she overheard that day, “That was right before I hit record.”

The neighbor didn’t want to be identified but shared she’s made several complaints about similar incidents to the daycare in the seven years she’s lived here.

“Any time she’s out there, she’s yelling at them,” she said.

Police records show she’s not the first to sound the alarm.

This year alone, three police reports have been filed against daycare employees.

Two detailed incidents of alleged child abuse and one alleged creepy behavior by a teacher.

The Aug. 27 incident is the fourth on record.

“I’m angry that sounds like other people complain to them too, and nothing was done,” said the neighbor.

The neighbor is a mom herself and says this hits close to home.

“I can’t imagine sending my kids somewhere and having somebody put their hands on and yell at them like that. It shouldn’t happen,” she said.

We reached out to Kinder Care for comment.

Police records show the daycare officials removed the teacher from the property after the Aug. 27 incident and called the state to report what happened.

It’s not clear if charges have been filed at this point.

