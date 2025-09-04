Inert grenade taken to Redford Township police, who called on bomb squad’s expertise

By Paula Wethington

Click here for updates on this story

REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Michigan (WWJ) — The police department, court offices and township hall in Redford Township, Michigan, were closed to the public for a short time Wednesday afternoon while police handled an explosives investigation.

The Redford Township Police Department said in its report that a local resident brought what appeared to be a grenade to the police department for disposal.

“The Redford Township Police Department, Township Hall, and 17th District Court were secured for less than an hour out of an abundance of caution until the Michigan State Police Bomb Squad responded,” the report said.

The MSP bomb squad discovered the device was an inert military ordnance, and took the device. An inert device does not contain actual explosive materials.

“If you find what you believe to be any form of explosive, DO NOT touch it or bring it to the police department. Exit the building, move to an area away from the building, and call 911,” Redford Township police said. “Thank you to the MSP Bomb Squad for their quick response!”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.