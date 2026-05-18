Rare high-end tornado threat issued for central US as severe storm outbreak peaks Monday

By Meteorologists Taylor Ward, Briana Waxman

(CNN) — After a quiet start to May, the atmosphere over the central United States erupted with tornadoes, giant hail and dangerous winds this weekend, and the threat is primed to peak Monday.

The day could bring the most dangerous round yet in a volatile stretch of severe thunderstorms that has been unfolding across the Plains and Midwest. The outbreak is expected to last through Tuesday, bringing the risk of intense tornadoes — EF3 or stronger — destructive hail, damaging winds and heavy rain to a region where spring’s most dangerous storms often arrive with considerable force.

May is notorious for severe thunderstorm outbreaks in the Plains and Midwest, and this one could live up to that reputation. This is a big shift from what has been a quiet start to the month, because of a jet stream pattern that has suppressed widespread severe storms until now.

The weather pattern is also setting the stage for wildfires. There’s significant fire risk in the Southwest from Arizona to southwest Kansas — we’ll walk through some details on that threat after we talk about the timing for severe storms below.

Sunday’s destruction

Storms rapidly developed Sunday afternoon from Kansas through Nebraska and Iowa to southern Minnesota, packing hail larger than baseball size and strong tornadoes. A level 3 of 5 threat for severe thunderstorms stretched across much of America’s heartland.

Over a dozen tornado reports and more than 100 hail and 150 wind reports were recorded Sunday, mainly throughout eastern Nebraska and western Iowa.

A strong tornado was confirmed north of Grand Island, Nebraska, in the town of St. Libory, the National Weather Service said. Multiple structures were damaged, and CNN has obtained video of two people and a dog being rescued from the basement of a collapsed home. CNN has reached out to authorities for details.

A tornado emergency — the most significant kind of tornado warning — was issued Sunday evening for a storm near Hebron, Nebraska, just over 10 miles north of the Kansas border. Tornado emergencies are issued only when forecasters are certain that a large, damaging tornado is incoming. At least one home was destroyed, but no injuries were reported as of late Sunday evening, Director Colt Farringer of Thayer County Emergency Management told CNN.

Just before midnight Sunday, storms consolidated into a squall line, making damaging winds the main concern into the early morning hours Monday. Gusts could exceed 75 mph at times. A few short-lived tornadoes could still spin up along the leading edge of the storms.

The forecast

A widespread outbreak of severe thunderstorms is possible as the biggest surge of jet stream energy interacts with copious amounts of moisture in the Plains. The Storm Prediction Center has issued a rare Level 4 of 5 risk for severe thunderstorms in parts of eastern Kansas and Nebraska.

Supercells that erupt in the afternoon will likely spin up tornadoes — some of them EF3 or stronger — and produce very large hail. The highest threat of strong tornadoes stretches from central and eastern Kansas into southeastern Nebraska and northwestern Missouri. Widespread damaging winds will become the primary concern by late evening, although a few tornadoes will still be possible into the overnight hours.

What’s still uncertain is how storms and their cloud cover in the morning will affect conditions in the afternoon. That will play a role in pinpointing the areas with the biggest tornado threat — places where storms from Sunday night linger into the morning will have less energy for the afternoon and evening storms to tap into.

Ongoing thunderstorms are likely Tuesday morning with a Level 2 of 5 risk of severe thunderstorms from northern Texas to Michigan. The potential for strong to severe storms will ramp up again through the afternoon. However, as the cold front becomes the dominant trigger for storms, the tornado threat will diminish, and wind and hail will become the primary threats.

Wildfire threat

A Level 3 of 3, extremely critical fire threat persists in the Southern High Plains Monday after a similarly dangerous day Sunday. Areas from southwestern Kansas to the Texas Panhandle and northeastern New Mexico are under the highest threat, while a level 2 of 3, critical threat covers a much larger area, including much of New Mexico.

The same system bringing dangerous tornadoes to the Central Plains and Midwest will be the culprit for very dry and windy conditions in the Southern High Plains. Sustained winds of 25 to 30 mph, gusts up to 50 mph and relative humidity under 10% will combine with dry fuels causing any fires that ignite to spread at a life-threatening pace, according to the National Weather Service.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2026 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.