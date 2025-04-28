CVAG approves final construction funding, Salton Sea extension study for CV Link

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) - The Coachella Valley Association of Governments (CVAG) approved two major steps Monday to advance the CV Link project, an eco-friendly alternative transportation trail across the desert.

Officials voted to allocate an additional $15 million to complete final stages of CV Link construction.

Crews are expected to finish the current phase by the end of 2025.

The Executive Committee also approved a $1.2 million contract with Dokken Engineering to conduct a study on extending the trail from Mecca/North Shore, near the Salton Sea.

CVAG will split the cost of the study with Riverside County.

Tom Kirk, Executive Director of CVAG, said that study will start in the coming months.

"It'll take about a year to do that work," Kirk said.

The CV Link is designed for bicycles, pedestrians and low-speed electric vehicles.

Officials said it's connecting several valley cities from Palm Springs to Coachella.

