CV Link groundbreaking in Palm Springs starts next phase of project

A groundbreaking ceremony is being held Tuesday, which officially marks the next phase of construction for the CV Link.

The Coachella Valley Association of Governments (CVAG) and the City of Palm Springs will be joining together for this event.

It is happening at 9 a.m. at Demuth Park. The park address is 4200 E. Mesquite Ave, Palm Springs. Parking is available next to the pathway near the baseball diamond, adjacent to Demuth Community Center.

This park is going to be where one of the access points will be when the CV Link is completed.

According to CVAG's Assistant Executive Director, Erica Felci, this site will connect this year's construction with an almost mile-long segment that was completed a couple of years ago in conjunction with the City's Tahquitz Creek levee reconstruction project.

The construction expected after the groundbreaking will add about three more miles to the city of Palm Springs.

