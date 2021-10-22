Palm Desert CV Link celebration this weekend. But why are drivers also using the paths?

In Palm Desert, a lot of people are using the brand new CV Link including some who shouldn’t be. News Channel 3’s Jeff Stahl takes a look at some safety concerns as the city prepares to celebrate a big completion milestone this weekend.

We were there as a motorist pulled a u-turn into the barricade-protected CV Link lane along Park View Drive a block west of College of the Desert. That driver then proceeded to drive down the lane for a city block.

A bicyclist who came by minutes later, Mike Walbridge of Palm Desert said, “That would be a big help if there was more signage that specifically targeted cars not to go into those parts of the bike trail.”

Other CV Link users and residents we’ve spoken to agree. We showed our video to Palm Desert Mayor Pro-Tem Jan Harnik. "Well there’s room for improvement on that," she said. "This is good. In fact, would you send me that video?” Harnik continued. She says more can and will be done to improve safety here and elsewhere along the path.

Even with its current flaws, everyone we spoke to agrees this newly completed 3 miles of CV Link pathway throughout the city is safer than before for anyone wanting to walk, bike, or ride an electric slow-moving vehicle around town. It puts a barrier between them and traffic in most places. And it looks cool.

“It’s just added an extra lane of protection," said Walbridge "because I’ve always felt cars were getting a little too close and didn’t know where I was.”

But the work here will never be truly completed.

“It’s a big project and it won’t be done," said Tom Kirk, Executive Director of the Coachella Valley Association of Governments which has spearheaded the path ultimately hoped to extend from Palm Springs to Coachella. "As we talked about earlier, it may never be done. We’re going to be improving it as we go," Kirk said.

The city is excited about this project, the culmination of years of planning and construction. Its phase two costs alone totaled more than 9.4 million dollars, according to Harnik.

The city is going to celebrate the CV Link completion this weekend along with its brand new San Pablo streetscape improvements. The San Pablo project was city-funded and includes slowed and narrowed traffic lanes, new bike lanes, and landscaping to connect the CV Link to El Paseo.

There are other issues users have already pointed out, such as the need to lower the speed limit along Park View Drive, and a confusing traffic circle by the park at San Pablo and Magnesia Falls Drive.

Bicyclists tell us that if you keep going straight on this stretch of the CV Link, and don’t follow the signs to take a hard left, you end up in the middle of the road in the traffic circle.

Narrow San Pablo traffic lanes also force drivers to crowd the neighboring bike lanes.

Kirk says the project will never be perfect but is already much better than before. He says more barricades along Park View will make it safer.

"I’d much rather ride separate from the cars and trucks that drive far too fast and far too distracted these days," Kirk said. "I’d certainly take my chances behind a barrier rather than in a bike lane that’s not protected from the road.”

The city’s free street party and grand opening celebration run from 5:00 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday. There will be live music, food trucks, artists, other vendors, and a beer garden. The festivities will be held on San Pablo at Civic Center Park.

Watch KESQ News Channel 3 Friday at 6:00 p.m. for more reactions and responses from officials on how to keep CV Link users safe in Palm Desert.