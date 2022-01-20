Next phase of CV Link to be built in Palm Springs next month

The next phase of the CV Link will be built in February, officials announced.

CV Link is a 40-mile project that links many Coachella Valley cities for pedestrians, bicyclists, and low-speed electric vehicles on a dual pathway that largely parallels Highway 111. Stretches of CV Link have been completed in Cathedral City, Palm Springs, and Palm Desert.

Plans have been approved for CV Link to go through every valley city except Rancho Mirage and Indian Wells.

Next month, construction will begin on Mesquite Avenue in Palm Springs. The existing CV Link that ends at Demuth Park will be extended west to Palm Canyon Drive. The portion along Mesquite Ave between Sunrise Way and Compadre Road includes a Class IV bikeway, which separates bicyclists from vehicular traffic in a dedicated lane, separated by barriers on the roadway.

The entire project is expected to take about four to five years to complete.

