Skip to Content
Desert Chat

DESERT CHAT EPISODE 139

By
Published 1:10 PM

On this intriguing episode of Desert Chat we feature segments from the great Raju Mehta at El Paseo Jewelers, our friends from Valor Oncology, the talented people over at Robin Hood Archery, and much more.

Article Topic Follows: Desert Chat
Desert chat

Jump to comments ↓

Saul Romero

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content