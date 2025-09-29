Skip to Content
Desert Chat

DESERT CHAT EPISODE 141

By
New
Published 1:30 PM

In this Desert Chat episode you can catch segments from the spectacular BMW Performance Center, the caring people over at Bella Villagio, chatted with the folks from Desert Oasis Healthcare, and plenty more!

Saul Romero

