DESERT CHAT EPISDOE 145

In this Desert Chat Episode our friends at Agua Caliente Casinos mention upcoming events throughout October, the BMW Performance Center brings back OKTOBERFEST, and we chat with Doctor Perry Zong about cancer, and so much more.

