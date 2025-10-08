DESERT CHAT EPISODE 146

In this Desert Chat Episode we remind everyone about the Annual Paint El Paseo Pink event, we feature Augustine Casinos new restaurant, 7 Feathers, and get an exclusive look at the 4M Dental Implant Center, and so much more.

