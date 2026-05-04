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Desert Chat

Desert Chat Episode 172

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Published 12:57 PM

In this Desert Chat episode we meet this months Do The Right Thing winners, we visit the fabulous Surf Cycle facility in Rancho Mirage, we look to fight cancer with the good people at Valor Oncology, and much more.

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Saul Romero

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