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Desert Chat

DESERT CHAT EPISODE 173

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Published 12:29 PM

In this Desert Chat Episode we take a relaxing visit to the Séc He Spa with the Agua Caliente Casinos. We have a tea time of a moment with our friends from Wally's Desert Turtle and Shay's Warriors, and much more.

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Saul Romero

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