Skip to Content
Desert Chat

Desert Chat Episode 174

By
New
Published 1:19 PM

In this entertaining episode of Desert Chat we visit the iconic McCallum theatre as they get ready for their 2026 season. We also head over to La Quinta Legal Docs for some of our legal advice, and much more.

Article Topic Follows: Desert Chat
Desert chat

Jump to comments ↓

Saul Romero

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.