Five local students recognized with July ‘Do the Right Thing’ awards ceremony

Five local students were recognized at the July 2023 "Do the Right Thing" awards ceremony, a partnership between News Channel 3 and the Palm Springs Police Department.

The ceremony was held Wednesday in Palm Springs

Naomi Southern

Anthony Alvarez

Antonio Whitney

Emily Suarez

Alexandra Hernandez

The local group of students was chosen for their positive attitude, behavior, and accomplishments.

"I'm tearful, tearful, cheerful because there's so many kids doing positive things, and tearful because I'm very moved by their stories. A lot of these kids have changed their attitudes, they take care of their family, they work in the community, and they're doing their best to make good grades and build for their futures and that's inspirational," said Terri Ketover, founder of Do the Right Thing.

This is the fourth month the PSPD has held the ceremony.

