Students honored with June ‘Do the Right Thing’ award

A group of local students are being recognized with this month's "Do the Right Thing Award," which is a partnership between Palm Springs police and News Channel 3.

Kimora Hall, Gia and Frankie Garcia, Sean Work, Nadia Bargas-Juarez, and Enzo Ortiz were all honored today.

The students were chosen for their positive attitudes and contributions to the community.

If you know a student who you believe should be recognized, click here to nominate them.