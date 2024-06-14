Skip to Content
Students honored with June ‘Do the Right Thing’ award

A group of local students are being recognized with this month's "Do the Right Thing Award," which is a partnership between Palm Springs police and News Channel 3. 

Kimora Hall, Gia and Frankie Garcia, Sean Work, Nadia Bargas-Juarez, and Enzo Ortiz were all honored today. 

The students were chosen for their positive attitudes and contributions to the community. 

If you know a student who you believe should be recognized, click here to nominate them.

Jesus Reyes

